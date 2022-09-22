Tyler Gold Run happening Saturday

This Saturday is the 8th annual Tyler gold run to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

TYLER, Texas — The community will come together for the Tyler Gold Run this Saturday to support families who have been impacted by childhood cancer and I got the opportunity to speak with one family that has a testimony of their own.

Isabel Rodriguez and her family have been through a lot over the past two years. Her son Matt was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020.

With expenses adding up, they turned to the Tyler Gold Network for support. They provide support groups and meals for families traveling for treatment.

This weekend, their goal is to raise awareness and donations to fight pediatric cancer.

"You can make any amount of a donation. And our funds are used right here in East Texas directly to families in the forms of meals, gas cards, gifts, and our variety of programs," Heather Rucker said.

On Saturday, they will have activities for the whole family to enjoy. But for many, it’s the support that’s most important.

"We support those children. We support those families, Matt is now considered a survivor," Isabel Rodriguez said.