East Texas Regional Airport (GGG) and Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (TYR) were awarded large grants by the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday.

While speaking in Dallas, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the grants will be used for infrastructure improvements.

“This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

East Texas Regional's $1.5 million grant will be used to construct a taxiway.

“It’ll be a wide enough taxiway, with the wingspan (space), that we’ll be able to take pretty heavy iron at the airport — that’s just slang for big airplanes,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said in an interview with CBS19's newspaper partners, the Longview News-Journal. “We’ve got the matching funds, so we’re good to go. We’re starting to get some people that are moving private airplanes to Gregg County just because of the (26.25-cent) tax rate. We’ve got some that moved from Shreveport over here.”

Tyler Pounds has been awarded to receive $900,000 to conduct a miscellaneous study an update the airport's master plan.

“With the reopening and improvements of runway 4-22, the airport has and will continue to see a different mix of aircraft using the airport,” a memo from City of Tyler City Manager Ed Broussad said, which was obtained by CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “New economic development opportunities are also very likely at the airport.

The Tyler City Council will vote on whether to accept the grant at their 9 a.m. meeting on Wednesday.