Tyler High School athlete commits to playing football at UCLA

"Derrick McFall is a dynamic athlete and a student of the game. He shows up daily ready to work and eager to learn," Tyler High School Coach Lionel Wrenn said.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High School athlete, Derrick McFall, has committed to playing football at UCLA at a collegiate level on Friday.

Before making choosing from his final three, University of Colorado, UCLA, and University of Washington, he wanted to surprise his family and share the special moment with them.

Derrick McFall - Wide Receiver/Athlete SR 5'10 175

2022 Stats/Awards

2022 District 7-5A 1st Team Utility Player

Passing: 27-57 for 445 yards & 4 TDs

Rushing: 44 carries for 218 yards & 1 TD

Receiving: 18 receptions for 226 yards & 1 TD

2021 Stats/Awards

2021 District 7-5A D1 First Team WR

Passing: 39-70 for 452 yards & 2 TDs, and 3 INTs

Rushing: 60 carries for 531 yards & 8 TDs

Receiving: 26 receptions for 531 yards & 4 TDs

2 Kickoff return TDs