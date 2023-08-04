Tyler High School athlete commits to playing football at UCLA

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High School athlete, Derrick McFall, has committed to playing football at UCLA at a collegiate level on Friday.
Before making choosing from his final three, University of Colorado, UCLA, and University of Washington, he wanted to surprise his family and share the special moment with them.
Derrick McFall - Wide Receiver/Athlete SR 5'10 175
2022 Stats/Awards
2022 District 7-5A 1st Team Utility Player
Passing: 27-57 for 445 yards & 4 TDs
Rushing: 44 carries for 218 yards & 1 TD
Receiving: 18 receptions for 226 yards & 1 TD
2021 Stats/Awards
2021 District 7-5A D1 First Team WR
Passing: 39-70 for 452 yards & 2 TDs, and 3 INTs
Rushing: 60 carries for 531 yards & 8 TDs
Receiving: 26 receptions for 531 yards & 4 TDs
2 Kickoff return TDs
"Derrick McFall is a dynamic athlete and a student of the game. He shows up daily ready to work and eager to learn," Tyler High School Coach Lionel Wrenn said.