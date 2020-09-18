Tyler high schools come together for 30th annual Pantry Raid

The 30th annual Pantry Raid begins Sept 18. and will run until Oct. 2.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD and the East Texas Food Bank will hold its 30th annual Pantry Raid starting Sept. 18. The event has been a competition between Tyler Legacy and Tyler High School to raise the most amount of food and funds for the hungry each year. This year, the schools have decided to come together to host one Tyler ISD-wide Pantry Raid, but it will have a new look.

"It's our 30th annual Pantry Raid in partnership with the Tyler independent school district. We are so excited, but there will be two really big differences this year," Lauren Barnes with East Texas Food Bank, said. "The first one Is that this has historically been a huge competition between Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School to raise the highest amount of food and funds each year, but this year the schools have decided to come together for the 30th anniversary and hold one huge district wide event."

"The other big difference is this year the schools are not going to be collecting cans, cash, or coins on their campuses," she said. "Everything is going to be directed to Tylerpantryraid.com, where everyone can safely donate. It only takes a minute. We are hoping to raise 300,000 meals, so this means we need to fund raise $37,000."

"So we are going to use the students like we always have, really as the amplifiers and the microphones for this event. For the past 30 years they have gone home and said mom, dad, family members let's clean out our pantry and bring these items to school. We are still wanting that enthusiasm and anticipations, but it's going home and telling everyone to go to tylerpantryraid.com and make that donation," Barnes said.

"This is a really important community event, because it helps support our programs that help feed Tyler ISD students. Some programs like our backpack program, or our kids café and after school snack and meal program, and we know that unfortunately thanks to COVID now one and three East Texas children face hunger," she said. "You can actually fill the CHRISTUS Tyler Rose Stadium 8 1/2 times with the number of children in East Texas that are facing hunger."

If you would like to donate, visit Tyler Pantry Raid. The event will run until October 2.