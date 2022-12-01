Tyler Transit honors Rosa Parks with designated seat

TYLER, Texas — On this day in 1955, Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.
This was during a time when a law in Alabama required people of color to give up their seats to white passengers when a bus was at full capacity.
Because of her actions, it helped lead to a Supreme Court decision in 1956 to ban segregation on public transportation.
In honor of the 67th anniversary of that moment, Tyler Transit is honoring Parks and her legacy with her own designated seat on city buses.