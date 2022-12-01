Tyler Transit honors Rosa Parks with designated seat

Dec. 1 marks 67 years since the Civil Rights activist was arrested for not giving up her seat on a bus in Montgomery.

TYLER, Texas — On this day in 1955, Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

This was during a time when a law in Alabama required people of color to give up their seats to white passengers when a bus was at full capacity.

Because of her actions, it helped lead to a Supreme Court decision in 1956 to ban segregation on public transportation.