During Wednesday’s city council meeting, the city manager announced that Tyler will try to open recreation centers and pools in accordance with CDC guidelines.

During his briefing, City Manager Edward Broussard said, “We are looking into how we will open up Glass Recreation Center and also Fun Forest Pool, implementing CDC guidelines and park association guidelines.”

The city hopes to reopen the pool in a limited capacity, he said. No timeline was announced for that decision to be made.

