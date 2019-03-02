TYLER, Texas — Every year, one in four people die from a heart disease, that's why CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System wanted to bring awareness to this issue.

"Well we are celebrating heart month, so February 1st starts heart month," said Deb Chelette with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The 2019 Women with Heart Kickoff event at the Broadway Square Mall was hosted by the hospital as more than just a way to educate people.

"There's things that we can do to keep our hearts young and healthy and I want people to be aware of that and be able to take control of that," Chelette said.

This year's event focused on fitness.

"So we're talking about the different benefits that fitness has on our heart health, about eating heart healthy diets, knowing your signs and symptoms if possibly you're having a heart attack," she explained.

This isn't the only event CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System is having for National Heart Month though.

"Girls night out because heart disease is the number one killer of women," Chelette said.

Tracy Conway, Emmy award winning actress and heart attack survivor, will be speaking Tuesday for free at the Tyler Rose Garden from 6 to 8 p.m.

"We really enjoy increasing awareness, so we can keep ourselves safe."