Tyler hospitals continue operations with heat, power and water; social media rumors false

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler are providing care to patients despite false claims from social media rumors.

Facebook posts are circulating saying neither of the hospitals have power, water or heat. Representatives from both health systems have stated none of these allegations are true.

Will Knous, public relations manager for CHRISTUS Health, said the rumors are not true about the hospital.

"We have power, heat and water," Knous said. "We're open and we're taking care of patients. We're open and working."