Tyler IHOP to stay closed for 'some time' following fire damages

The IHOP in Tyler, located at 115 W SW Loop 323, caught fire Sunday night.

TYLER, Texas — One of Tyler's IHOP locations will remain closed for some time due to significant damages caused by a fire Sunday night.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire started in the kitchen on or around the griddle area. The restaurant, located at 115 W SW Loop 323, was self-evacuated before the fire department arrived at around 10:30 p.m.

Findley said the fire spread into a wall and caused upward of $100,000 in damages.