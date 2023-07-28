Tyler independent toy store offers new and vintage toys, games, and collectibles

TYLER, Texas — A new independent toy store opened in January in Tyler, offering new and vintage toys, games, and collectibles along with a family-friendly environment.
Fortress of Solitude Toys and Games is the only independent toy store between Little Rock and Dallas, according to owner Blake Baker.
Baker started the business in a 5x10 storage unit in Mount Pleasant in 2018. They opened the Tyler location following a layoff.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.