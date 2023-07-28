x
Tyler independent toy store offers new and vintage toys, games, and collectibles

Fortress of Solitude Toys and Games is the only independent toy store between Little Rock and Dallas, according to owner Blake Baker.

TYLER, Texas — A new independent toy store opened in January in Tyler, offering new and vintage toys, games, and collectibles along with a family-friendly environment.

Baker started the business in a 5x10 storage unit in Mount Pleasant in 2018. They opened the Tyler location following a layoff.

