Multiple Tyler intersections without power following severe overnight storms

TYLER, Texas — Multiple Tyler intersections are without power after severe storms hammered the area overnight.
According to the Tyler Police Department, the following intersections have lost power:
- S. Broadway Ave./Centennial Pkwy.
- S. Broadway Ave./Market Square Blvd.
- Loop 323/E. Erwin St.
- Loop 323/Lyons Ave.
The Tyler Police Department is working with the Tyler Fire Department to get generators deployed to these locations.
"If you approach any intersection that is without power, treat it as a four-way stop," the TPD said. "If you come to an intersection with blinking red lights, treat that as a four-way stop. Emergency crews are working to get all intersections up and running as quickly as possible Please take caution when approaching and navigating these intersections. Please allow extra time this morning as well.
