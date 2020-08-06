TYLER, Texas — Billy Hall, who served generations of students at Tyler ISD, has passed away, the district announced Monday.

“Billy Hall is a Tyler ISD icon both on and off the field,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We are both former Baylor baseball letter winners. I enjoyed swapping old baseball stories and talking about our alma mater’s growth and success with Billy. He will be missed by our Tyler ISD family.”

Hall graduated from Tyler High School and 1956 and began working for TISD in 1960.

Most of Hall's 40-year career was at Robert E. Lee High School. Beginning as a physical education and health teacher, he started as assistant principal in 1974. In 1979, Hall became principal, a role he would hold for 11 years.

In 1988, he was the district's athletic director until his retirement in 2000.

Tyler ISD

“I had the honor and privilege of visiting with Billy Hall on multiple occasions,” Robert E. Lee Principal Dr. Dan Crawford said. “He was a true champion for kids both on the field of play and in the classroom, and is one of those people who truly set the standard of an educator.”

In 2013, Hall was inducted into the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame as a part of the inaugural class, along with Earl Campbell, Mike Carter and Aaron Ross.

“I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of Billy Hall,” Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He was one of Tyler ISD’s all-time greats from a player to a coach and then to an administrator. I am truly honored that our paths crossed and will miss our talks about athletics and the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame. He will be missed.