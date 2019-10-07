TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Independent School District Athletic Department has announced the individuals who will be inducted into the 2019 Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The 2019 class is follows:

Kelli Fitzpatrick Armstrong - Tyler Lee (1997 - Volleyball, Soccer)

Bill “Tiger” Johnson - Tyler High (1945 - Football, Baseball)

Hayden Moore - John Tyler (1959 - Basketball, Baseball)

Mike Owens - Tyler Lee (1996-2010 - Head Football Coach/Campus Coordinator)

Ray Thompson - Contributor (CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances)

David Warren - John Tyler (1997 - Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track)

Melvin Waits - Emmitt Scott/Tyler Lee (1971 - Football, Track)

Doug Wyatt - John Tyler (1965 - Football, Basketball, Baseball)

1976 John Tyler Basketball Team (UIL State Finalist)

Inductees were selected based on their high school achievements, post high school accomplishments and other contributing factors.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at a ceremony Saturday, September 7, before the John Tyler vs. Tyler Lee football game at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

To be considered for the Athletic Hall of Fame, an athlete, coach, or contributor must be nominated. To nominate someone for the 2020 class, visit http://tylersports.rankonesport.com. Nomination forms must be received by June 1, 2020. Athletes, coaches and contributors must have graduated or no longer be a part of the school district for at least five years before being considered. Tyler High, Emmett Scott, John Tyler and Tyler Lee graduates are eligible.