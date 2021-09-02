Tyler ISD announces renewal of anti-vaping initiative

The initiative was successful last year, but since students have returned to school this semester, the number of vape cases have begun to rise.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD currently has 12 possible felony violations that include the presence of THC in vaping devices.

This has led to the district renewing the anti-vaping initiative that began last year to reinforce dangers and ramifications of vaping.

The purpose of the initiative is to educate parents, students and the community about vaping’s legal ramifications, especially when THC is involved, that the administration says could affect students long after graduation.