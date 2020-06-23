TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted to approved August 19 as the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The district will attach any missed days for future closures to the end of the school year, potentially pushing the end of the school year past May 26.

“As we look at suggestions from the Texas Education Agency and our federal and state agencies, we will move forward with the academic path which best fits our students, families, and Tyler community so that we can continue to create successful student outcomes,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Also, we are looking at options for families who may not feel comfortable coming back to school in August.”

The district says it will put systems in place to help reduce lost instruction if there is a long-term closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those systems are remote learning through Canvas learning management system.

To also help students keep up with their lessons during a potential closing, the district will provide devices for all students and teachers along with WiFi connectivity across the district through hotspots at the district's facilities and partner sites.

The approved calendar is accessible through the TylerISD.org website.