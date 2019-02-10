TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD assistant superintendent of schools Rawly Sanchez has resigned.

Communications Coordinator Sandra Stanley said Wednesday that Sanchez tendered his resignation and the district has accepted.

Sanchez came to the district in 2015 after more than 15 years of educational leadership in the Dallas area, according to the district. He has received various honors over his career including the Bank of America Local Hero Award, AHSA Principal of the Year Award, D Magazine Featured Principal and was a top ten finalist for “Texan of the Year” by the Dallas Morning News.

Stanley says the district "wishes Sanchez the best."