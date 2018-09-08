CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium is implementing a new clear bag policy for the 2018 football season.

People are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium during football games; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12";

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and

• Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand).

• An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but not limited to:

• Purses larger than a clutch bag

• Diaper bags*

• Cases (camera, binocular, etc.)

• Backpacks / Cinch Bags (includes clear backpacks / cinch bags)

• Fanny packs

• Reusable grocery totes

• Mesh or straw bags

• Duffle bags

• Large totes

*Items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry.

