CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium is implementing a new clear bag policy for the 2018 football season.
People are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium during football games; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:
• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12";
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and
• Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand).
• An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Prohibited bags include, but not limited to:
• Purses larger than a clutch bag
• Diaper bags*
• Cases (camera, binocular, etc.)
• Backpacks / Cinch Bags (includes clear backpacks / cinch bags)
• Fanny packs
• Reusable grocery totes
• Mesh or straw bags
• Duffle bags
• Large totes
*Items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry.