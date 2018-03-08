TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote Monday on whether or not to keep the name of Robert E. Lee High School in a special called meeting.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex. The agenda does not have time for public comment listed.

Though board and community discussions over the past year have predominately been focused on the Robert E. Lee High School name, the item as listed in the meeting's agenda leaves room for the board to vote on both.

Under Action Items, it reads "Decision to change the name of one or both high schools and, if changed, begin a process to choose a new name(s)."

The vote comes almost a year to the date after members of the public came before the board to ask them to change the high school's name.

Over the past year support among board members has waned. Last fall it seemed a majority of the board would have been in favor of a name change, but now where the board sits on the issue is unclear.

In June, the board tabled a decision on a partial name change to Lee High School, brought forward as a compromise by board Vice President Wade Washmon. The board heard from 75 people on both sides of the issue at that meeting.

They concluded the evening, saying they wanted to bring in more public input to find a way forward.

In July, the board reversed course during a discussion on how they would move forward, with many board members saying they had heard enough from the public and wanted an up or down vote to put the matter to rest.

BACKGROUND

The board has until its October meeting to make a decision about the high school's name before the costs of signage for the new facility increase, according to district officials. If a decision is made before that deadline, signage and any other school names or logos for the facility itself will be included in the construction package.

The board also reviewed costs of changing athletics and fine arts uniforms in June. The district's directors of athletics and fine arts said if given enough time, they could significantly bring down the costs associated with new uniforms by phasing them in.

The name issue first arose last summer with more than 40 community members speaking at the first meeting, almost equally split on whether or not to change the name.

That prompted the TISD board to bring up a discussion of the matter in September, with many board members at that time signaling support for a name change. However, they indicated they wanted to put the issue aside until the current school year was over so as not to distract from the district's goal of academic achievement.

The issue resurfaced in mid-May during a board workshop when trustees reviewed the analysis of costs associated with a name change for one or both high schools. Trustees Orenthia Mason and Aaron Martinez requested the board place an action item for the name change on its next agenda. The item was placed on the June 7 agenda, but the request was withdrawn in May.

Even though the item was removed from the June agenda, about two dozen people — mostly Robert E. Lee students — spoke at the meeting urging a name change.

Since then, groups on both sides of the issue have organized efforts to try to persuade the board in favor of their stance. Both groups called for a board vote on the naming issue and both indicated they were against the name Lee High School, a name put forth by trustee Wade Washmon as a compromise.

