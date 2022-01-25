Tyler ISD board shines light on Legacy students for heroic actions after helping stop bus when driver had medical emergency

Students who were honored included Alexander Vasquez, Camden Shilling, Grace Von Eschenbach and Cooper Cordell.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy High School students took over the stage during Monday’s school board meeting where the local heroes who assisted with a recent near-disaster were honored and recognized.

“Tyler ISD would like to recognize the heroic actions of four Tyler ISD students from Tyler Legacy for coming to the aid of their school bus driver who was experiencing a medical emergency. These students sprang into action with their quick thinking to bring that bus safely to a stop then render aid to the driver,” said Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer.

Students who were honored included Tyler Legacy student Alexander Vasquez, Camden Shilling, Grace Von Eschenbach and Cooper Cordell after showing teamwork through the incident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 13, heading to the Tyler Legacy campus after taking classes at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center.