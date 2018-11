TYLER — No injuries have been reported after a Tyler Independent School District bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to TISD officials, Bus 17, which runs as a shuttle between Robert E. Lee High School and the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center, was the vehicle involved in the wreck.

Details as to what caused the accident and where it occurred are unknown at this time.

CBS19 will update this story as more information is made available.

© 2018 KYTX