TYLER, Texas — A Tyler ISD bus was involved in what district officials are calling a minor fender bender on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at West Northwest Loop 323 and Club Lake Drive in Tyler, which is two blocks away from Orr Elementary School. Students were on the bus at the time.

It's unclear how many passengers were on board the bus. Tyler ISD said the wreck was a "minor fender bender."