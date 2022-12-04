Tyler ISD cosmetology students set to offer their talent for the community

“I feel very privileged actually because it gives more opportunities and more experience doing these things,” he said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center seniors and junior students are ready to put their haircut skills to test and will open its doors for community members on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cosmetology Salon inside the CTC building with numerous seniors and juniors that will provide facials and haircut services for $10, which will only be accepted in cash and through an appointment.

The salon consists of 39 stations and has more than 200 students enrolled in the program, said Leslie Pryor, cosmetology teacher at CTC. She also mentioned the importance of students to receive hands-on experience before entering the real world after obtaining their cosmetology license.