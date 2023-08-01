Tyler ISD earns 2023 TAEA award for 5th consecutive year

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our students, teachers, and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD was announced as one of just 68 winners by the Texas Art Education Association as a 2023 District of Distinction Award recipient.

The award recognizes districts for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity. It also champions on social emotional learning, connecting learners to their community and beyond.

The TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in Texas. This is the fifth year that the organization is honoring districts that meet the rigorous criteria.

For the 2023 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply and only 68 districts met the high standard - being in the top 5.5 percent in art education in Texas.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our students, teachers, and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said.