Tyler ISD educator named Teacher of the Year by Texas Alliance of Black School Educators

TABSE recognizes people who have made local and state contributions to educating African American teachers and learners.

TYLER, Texas — Sharmecia Jackson, a business teacher at Tyler High, was recently named this year's Texas Alliance of Black School Educators' Teacher of the Year.

"I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of TABSE's Teacher of the Year," Jackson said. "Words cannot explain how elated I felt to receive this coveted award. I proudly represent this state-level award for 2022."

Tyler ISD said Jackson was nominated by Yumesha Mosley, a Palestine ISD assistant principal and president of the Tyler Area Alliance of Black School Educators, for the honor.

Mosley noted Jackson's dedication to her students in and out of the classroom.

"Her students excel in the class as well as at state competitions. She is a vital part of our organization. Her dedication and focus ensure that any event or task we complete is in the best interest of students," Mosley said. "We were beyond excited that Ms. Jackson was chosen for this award, as she is truly deserving."