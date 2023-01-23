Tyler ISD expected to name new head football coach at Tyler Legacy

According to a Tyler ISD school board agenda for Jan. 26, a special called meeting has been scheduled to name a new head coach for Tyler Legacy.

TYLER, Texas — A second new head football coach will soo taking over at Tyler ISD.

According to Tyler ISD, the agenda for a Jan. 26 special-called meeting has been released during which the board is set to name a new head coach for Tyler Legacy.

The new coach will take over for Joe Willis who finished his 14-year career as a head coach with a 113-62 record. He also racked up six district championships at four schools, two state championship appearances and one state title. He also earned Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Coach of the Year honors in 2012.

Tyler ISD is also set to hire a new head football coach for Tyler High on Tuesday.

Rashaun Woods announced on Friday, Jan. 20, he had accepted the head coaching position at Tyler High effective immediately.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools,” said Woods. “The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.”

Woods was named to the Oklahoma State University Hall of Honor Class in 2022 for being an All-American wide receiver for the Pokes. At OSU, he was a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 member.

He was plucked by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He also had stints with the Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers, Denver Broncos, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.