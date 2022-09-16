Tyler ISD fifth grader becomes national wakeboard champion, runner-up in worldwide contest

His mom Tami Spencer said she is extremely proud of Becton’s accomplishments and that the sport taught him how to persevere and work hard.

TYLER, Texas — A fifth grader at Tyler ISD is making waves across the nation and globe as he rises in the ranks of the wakeboarding competition scene.

Over the summer, Becton Spencer became the 2022 junior boys beginner national wakeboard champion while competing in the World Wake Association Tournament Series in Florida.

He then moved on to reach second place at the World Championships last weekend in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Spencer, a student at Andy Woods Elementary, started his second season in the tournament series this year. He finished first at regionals in Marble Falls in May before claiming the national champion spot.

Wakeboarders ride the waves to perform unique maneuvers while standing on the board and getting towed behind a motorboat.

Tyler ISD said Becton's favorite part about wakeboarding is getting to be on the water while doing what he loves and meeting new friends around the world in the "awesome wakeboard community."

His mom Tami Spencer said she is extremely proud of Becton’s accomplishments and that the sport taught him how to persevere and work hard.