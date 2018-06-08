TYLER — Tyler ISD has saved enough money during its bond project construction process to build indoor athletic facilities at both high school campuses.

During a Tyler ISD board workshop Thursday, Director of Facilities Tim Loper said the district has worked with contractors to coordinate schedules and negotiate projects in a way that has helped create financial savings through the construction process at John Tyler and Robert E. Lee high schools.

During the workshop, the board also approved the guaranteed maximum price for construction at John Tyler High School and amended the GMP for Robert E. Lee High School.

The board approved a GMP of $87.8 million for John Tyler and previously approved a GMP of $94.6 million for Lee. The price for Lee is higher due to the need for a nearly totally new facility, whereas the John Tyler project is able to use the foundation that was rebuilt after a 1981 fire.

The John Tyler facility will be built over and around the current campus. The Lee facility will be shifted south and retain only the varsity gym, theater and field house.

"We’ve been working on creating efficiencies within the GMP you already approved, having done that we’ve been able to include the workout facility," Loper said. "We’ve been able to change products and scopes to get deductions back from contractors."

Loper said they expect to see more efficiencies as the project progresses, especially once contractors begin work inside the existing John Tyler facility.

"If you guys approve (the GMP), it’s going to get busy and noisy real quick at John Tyler," Loper said as he presented the information to the board.

The district was able to bring down the total price of the 2017 bond package with about $15 million in savings from the package approved in 2013. In May 2017, voters overwhelmingly approved the $198 million package to rebuild the district's high schools.

In July, Loper estimated that construction of the new multistory academic wings will begin to go up around September. Crews have spent the past few months doing dirt work and setting foundation.

On Thursday, he said both schools are on schedule for the academic wings to move in students after the 2019 winter break.

Loper said the district is still working with contractors to strike a deal in other areas, such as turf for the new athletics fields each campus will have.

"We didn’t get everything we wanted," Loper said. "We’re not going to give up, we’ll continue to look at those things."

He also noted that "geopolitical" issues such as tariffs had caused an increase in the pricing of all metals for the project, but they had been able to negotiate within budget, meaning the cost of tariffs was not passed on to Tyler ISD taxpayers.

