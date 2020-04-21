TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD approved the hiring of six new principals Monday at beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

The new principals are:

Claude Lane - John Tyler High School

Vanessa Holmes - Boulter Middle School

Aubrey Ballard - Moore MST Magnet School

Dr. Kristen Walls - Hogg Middle School

Tara Hinton - Clarkston Elementary School

Josh Currie - T.J. Austin Elementary School

“We are excited about these new placements for the 2020-2021 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our goal is to put proven leaders into positions where they can have the most impact. Tyler ISD is fortunate to have an established pipeline of leadership giving us the ability to promote great educators from within.”

The district also hired Sheri Taylor, who will take over at the Executive Director of Human Resources.