Tyler ISD investigating racist comments directed at Robert E. Lee athlete

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Independent School District is investigating after racist messages from Robert E. Lee High School students began circulating on social media.
In the messages, which appear to have originated on Instagram, a group of students use racist and threatening language discussing a student who said she refuses to compete wearing the name Lee on her uniform.
“Aye (student) we’re not taking any s*** from those n****rs i’m keeping a f****ing knife next year. They’re gonna be on that bull s***."
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
