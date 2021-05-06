Tyler ISD trustees vote to make masks optional for all staff, students

Starting Monday, May 10, face coverings will be optional for all students and staff while at school or on school property.

TYLER, Texas — During today’s Tyler ISD Board Workshop, Trustees approved by a vote of 6-0 to adjust the District’s “Return to Learn” health and safety protocols.

Starting Monday, May 10, face coverings will be optional for all students and staff while at school or on school property.

“Over the last eight weeks, Tyler ISD has averaged only 4.2 cases among its more than 20,000 students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Also, with the declining numbers in our community and the many vaccination opportunities that our staff has had, Trustees agree it’s safe to lift the face-covering requirement.”

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new executive order that rescinded the mask mandate and allowed businesses and entities throughout the state the discretion to open to 100% capacities.

The executive order specifically states that “public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols, found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.”

Those health protocols required the mask mandate to stay in effect unless modified or eliminated by the governing board of a school system. At that time, Tyler ISD kept all protocols in place to help ensure students and staff stayed the course to finish the school year strong.

“Two months ago, we had a lot of milestones to consider to keep our students in school and learning for the rest of the school year,” Dr. Crawford said. “Sticking with the current protocols was the best course of action for students and staff. We are optimistic that we can finish these last weeks as mask optional and continue the option through our summer programming.”

Crawford and the trustees expressed their appreciation to students, parents, staff, and the community for supporting District protocols this school year.