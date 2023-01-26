Former Tulsa assistant coach, University of Texas letterman Beau Trahan named head football coach at Tyler Legacy

"Fast, fierce and physical" will be the new motto for Tyler Legacy football, according to Coach Trahan.

TYLER, Texas — A second new head football coach is taking over at Tyler ISD.

Former University of Tulsa quarterbacks coach Beau Trahan was named the new head football coach at Tyler Legacy on Thursday, Jan. 26, during a special called school board meeting.

Trahan will take over for Joe Willis who announced in early Jan. he was retiring at the end of his contract year.

Coach Willis finished his 14-year career as a head coach with a 113-62 record. He also racked up six district championships at four schools, two state championship appearances and one state title. He also earned Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Coach of the Year honors in 2012.

Trahan joined the Golden Hurricanes in Jan. 2016 as the co-passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before his time at Tulsa, he spent eight years at Baylor University. He also saw coaching stints at the University of Houston and Dickinson High School. He graduated from the University of Texas and was a four-year letterman for the Longhorns' football team where he played quarterback and safety. He served as a team captain his senior year.

Tyler ISD also hired a new head football coach for Tyler High earlier this week.

Rashaun Woods announced on Friday, Jan. 20, he had accepted the head coaching position at Tyler High effective immediately.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools,” said Woods. “The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.”

Woods was named to the Oklahoma State University Hall of Honor Class in 2022 for being an All-American wide receiver for the Pokes. At OSU, he was a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 member.

He was plucked by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He also had stints with the Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers, Denver Broncos, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

His hire was made official on Tuesday.