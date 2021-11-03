No validity to social media post about active shooter, Tyler ISD official says

While Tyler Legacy High School is not under an active shooter alert, but security has been increased as a vague social media post is under investigation.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy High School is not under an active shooter alert, but security has been increased as a vague social media post is under investigation.

Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said there is a rumor circulating on Snapchat about an active shooter; however, the post shows no specific information to the Tyler Legacy or even Tyler.

She said the post could be talking about any school in the country, and at this time, there is no validity to the rumor.