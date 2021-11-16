Some Tyler ISD parents express concern over books in campus libraries

Books were described as “something that can be found on Penthouse forum” and considered “very graphic” to the younger audience.

TYLER, Texas — On Monday night, parents of Tyler ISD students showed concern towards the campus libraries and the books that are available to read and check out. Books were described as “something that can be found on Penthouse forum” and considered “very graphic” to the younger audience.

Although the parents had strong concerns about the books, Superintendent Marty Crawford released a statement during the reconvene from the executive session and addressed that the board and district was aware of the issue.

“Tyler ISD is aware of the Legislative committee and the Texas Governor statewide inquiries concerning appropriateness of library curriculum materials. The board and district administration are in agreement with our community that resources, curriculum products and classroom instruction should be in alignment with local and public expectations,” he said.