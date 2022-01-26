Tyler ISD preparing for possible school bond presentation

The most recent school bond passed with 83% of the vote in May 2017.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITORS NOTE: The video above is from May 2017.

The administration at Tyler Independent School District could be presenting another bond to the district.

According to Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines, "the district is currently going through the process of preparing a presentation for board consideration in Feb. 2022 for a possible school bond."

The most recent school bond passed with 83% of the vote in May 2017.

**The $198 million bond was approved to renovate both Tyler and Tyler Legacy high schools and included:

Safety and security upgrades to include single point of entry for visitor access;

2,750 student capacity single building structure (renovate existing building with addition of new learning areas) with new façade & centrally located administrative areas;

New and renovated interactive spaces to include classrooms, laboratories & collaboration areas;

Revised drive and parking areas to address traffic flow;

Meets or exceeds all ADA, TEA and UIL requirements for academic, fine arts and athletic activities.

Immediate details as to what the bond would cover have not been released, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.