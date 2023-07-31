Tyler ISD receives $10K grant from Pilot Company to support literacy programs

The funds will be utilized to provide specialized reading materials, access to engaging literacy programs and interactive learning stations.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD is excited to announce that it has been awarded a generous $10,000 grant from Pilot Company to support early literacy programs at Griffin and Ramey elementary schools.

This contribution will play a role in advancing the district's "OnThreeByThree" strategy, which aims to ensure that all students are on a third-grade reading level by the time they reach the third grade.

The grant from Pilot Company reflects their commitment to education and their belief in the power of literacy to transform lives.

Through this partnership, Tyler ISD will be able to to help students develop essential reading skills at an early age, setting them on a path to academic success and lifelong learning.

"We are incredibly grateful to Pilot Company for their generous support of our early literacy initiatives," said Cassandra Chapa, Tyler ISD Chief of School Leadership.

The funds will be utilized to provide specialized reading materials, access to engaging literacy programs, and interactive learning stations.

Additionally, each campus will create a space to enhance parent-caregiver workshops to incorporate reading into their daily routines at home.