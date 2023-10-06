Tyler ISD recognizes Project SEARCH graduate for outstanding achievement

Observed every October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month aims to celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD recently announced Norvell Boykin, a former Project SEARCH graduate and current CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System employee, to be acknowledged as a Texas Workforce Vocational Rehabilitation Services success story!

This prestigious award was highlighted during an event hosted by the Texas Workforce Solutions as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebration.

In addition, it aims to shine a light on inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit employers and employees.

Norvell Boykin's extraordinary journey is an example of the success achieved through the efforts of Tyler ISD, Texas Workforce Solutions, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Andrews Center, and Winning Edge Employment Services.

At the award ceremony, Boykin delivered his own speech, which left an impact of those in attendance.