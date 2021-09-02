Tyler ISD renews anti-vaping initiative after surge in vaping in schools

After seeing another uptick in the number of vapes found on campus, the district is continuing to educate students, their parents and the community.

TYLER, Texas — When it comes to vaping, Tyler ISD says enough is enough.

After seeing another uptick in the number of vapes found on campus, the district is continuing to educate students, their parents, and the community on the long term effects of vaping.

The Tyler ISD anti-vaping initiative aims to educate students and discourage them from vaping altogether.

The initial launch in February 2020 was successful as the district saw a decline in vaping-related cases.

When COVID-19 caused the schools to shut down and go virtual, naturally, the district did not have any cases.

But now that students are back on campus, there's a rise in vaping

"Since September we have seen an uptick now in the number of cases we are seeing so we want to roll this thing back out to see if it has the same effects it did back in February," Tyler ISD Chief of Police Danny Brown said.

Tyler ISD police are investigating 12 potential felony violations that include THC, up two cases from the 10 they were investigating last February.

The district is reminding students that it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices or vaping products.

Students caught with vaping products on school grounds will receive a Class-C citation and a fine of up to $100.

If caught with a vaping device that has any other substance in it, like THC, the student will be arrested on felony charges.

"We just want to make sure they understand the vape is bad enough but then when you put the THC oil in there and it becomes a felony that will really change their life," Brown said.