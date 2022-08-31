Tyler ISD reports weapon found in high school student's backpack

As a safety precaution, more law enforcement presence has been added Wednesday morning at Tyler High, the letter to parents read.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — In a letter to parents, Tyler ISD said a weapon was found in a student's backpack at Tyler High School on Tuesday.

Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, confirmed the information in the letter as authentic Wednesday morning.

A staff member told officials that a student might have a weapon on the high school campus.

"School officials and Tyler ISD police immediately investigated the situation, and the student was removed from the classroom and searched," Tyler High Principal Claude Lane said in a letter.

After searching the student's backpack, they located the weapon "with no immediate threats to students" and the student was detained, according to the letter.

The letter assured parents that students are safe and that the school would have a regular schedule for Wednesday, Lane said in the letter.

The school district police department is conducting an investigation. As a safety precaution, more law enforcement presence has been added Wednesday morning at Tyler High, the letter read.