Tyler ISD school board to discuss renaming of high schools during Monday's meeting

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to change the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools, during a special board meeting Thursday.

"After many conversations with those whom I respect and I admire, my eyes are very clear on this. It's time to rip the band-aid off," Board President Wade Washmon said.

"Changing the names of the schools was right 50 years ago, it was right two years ago, and it's still right today," School Board Vice President Aaron D. Martinez said.

Tyler ISD board will meet Monday, July 20 to discuss potential names for the high schools.

The board says a person whose name is considered for a portion of a school facility must have made a significant local contribution to society and/or education, and the name should lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.

Regarding nominations for the names, the board will accept local community, student, and staff input or suggestions to collect viable names for considerations.