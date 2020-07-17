Tyler ISD school board votes to change names of Robert E. Lee, John Tyler high schools

According to the board, the process will now begin to work toward coming up with new names for the high schools.

TYLER, Texas — During a special called board meeting on Thursday, the Tyler Independent School District's Board of Trustees made history and voted to change the names of the district's high schools.

Following the board's executive session and after more than 40 people participated in the public comment portion of the meeting, the board voted unanimously to rename Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School due to the names having ties to slavery and the Confederacy. A majority of the speakers spoke in favor of changing the name.

The move was also backed by Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Earl Campbell who graduated from John Tyler in 1974. Members of the first class of the "Rebel Guard" at Robert E. Lee also supported the change.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees is expected to make a decision concerning the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools.

The decision also comes after years of debate over the names, particularly Lee.

Earlier this year, REL cross country star Trude Lamb announced she would not compete for the school if she had to wear the school's name on her jersey. Her stance made headlines across the country.

The name change debate was also brought to light in 2018 in the aftermath of the Charlottesville protests. But the root of the issue stretches back more than 50 years.

According to TISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, they have come up with a preliminary estimated cost. However, Dr. Crawford said they do not have an exact number from a vendor to determine the cost of the change and hope to act in a fiscal manner.

Director of Visual and Performing Arts Sandra Newton spoke on the associated costs of the name changes with visual and performing arts.

Newton says TISD is on the normal uniform replacement schedule for the band uniforms for John Tyler and, regardless, they will be replaced in 2020, while Robert E. Lee uniforms are scheduled to be replaced in 2021. This means both uniform changes are already in the budget. Newton also said the REL and JT names on instruments cases, sheet music, and other band items can be easily replaced or removed. She also said with the construction of the new schools, they have already purchased new chairs that do not currently have signage. In conclusion, Newton said the cost for performing arts would be minimal.

Athletic Director Greg Priest spoke on how the name change would affect cost or the athletic department.

Priest says varsity jerseys usually last three to four years and are then passed down to sub-varsity teams, which means most jerseys last approximately nine years. According to Priset, the district would also need to consider costs of replacing sweats, practice uniforms/gear, jackets and coaching gear, but could "make it work." He presented a "conservative estimate" of $98,000 regarding the cost for athletics.

The board then called Director of Facility Services Tim Loper to speak on the associated costs of the name changes regarding district facilities.

Loper says the cost to replace the name currently engraved on the front of Robert E. Lee High School, on the marquee, and signage in the interior lobby would cost between $118,000 - $146,000. Loper also says the cost to replace the existing name on the front entry of John Tyler High School, the marquee and monument sign to be around $31,495.

The board estimated approximately $330,000 (give or take) as the cost for major changes to the high schools.

According to the board, the process will now begin to work toward coming up with new names for the high schools.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.