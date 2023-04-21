Tyler ISD: Student found with gun inside backpack at Tyler High arrested

Crawford said the student will never be allowed to enroll in or set foot on Tyler ISD schools and property again.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler ISD student was arrested Friday afternoon after school officials say a gun was found in their backpack at the Tyler High campus.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the administration said one of the students reported that another student had a “gun” on campus Friday.

Officials and the Tyler ISD Police Department immediately investigated, and the student was arrested after locating the gun in their backpack, the letter read.

“The single thing that keeps me up at night is not test scores but the safety of our students and teachers,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “But my concern turns to outrage when an issue like this occurs. I am as angry as anyone that we even have to deal with this. There is no excuse for an offense such as this, and I thank the anonymous reporter and the swift action by Tyler ISD Police and our law enforcement partner Tyler Police Department to apprehend the individual. See something/say something works, and it did this time.”

According to the letter, appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken based on local laws and the Student Code of Conduct.

“The district will file the appropriate complaint, and I have full confidence the legal system will see the penalty to its fullest completion,” Crawford said.

Crawford said the student will never be allowed to enroll in or set foot on Tyler ISD schools and property again.