WATCH: Tyler ISD students hailed as heroes for stopping school bus after driver suffers medical emergency

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear backpacks.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD students are being called heroes after they stopped a school bus they were on when the driver suffered a medical episode.

According to Tyler ISD, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, the school bus was traveling on Loop 323, near Sam's, when the driver underwent a medical emergency.

The students stopped the bus in the turning lane when the driver was no longer able to maintain control.

Credit: CBS19

Check out the bus surveillance video below and hear more from those students tonight on CBS19 News 5, 6 and 10.

