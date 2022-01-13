WATCH: Tyler ISD students hailed as heroes for stopping school bus after driver suffers medical emergency

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear backpacks.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD students are being called heroes after they stopped a school bus they were on when the driver suffered a medical episode.

According to Tyler ISD, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, the school bus was traveling on Loop 323, near Sam's, when the driver underwent a medical emergency.

The students stopped the bus in the turning lane when the driver was no longer able to maintain control.