Tyler ISD students expected to attend in-person learning, face masks remain optional

Tyler ISD has released its Return to School 2021 plan detailing the district’s health and safety protocols for in-school learning.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from April 2021.

Tyler ISD has released its Return to School 2021 plan detailing the district’s health and safety protocols for in-school learning, such as stringent cleaning measures and optional mask-wearing for the upcoming academic year.

Last May, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees made face coverings optional for students and staff. For the upcoming school year, Tyler ISD has decided to keep the same protocol. The only protocol removed from the plan includes learning at-home procedures, since all students are expected to attend classes in person.

“For the past five months, our administrative leadership team has been redesigning the Tyler ISD Return to School protocols for the 2021-2022 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Due to the successful in-person school year we all enjoyed last year, we feel our school district is primed to recapture the momentum and traditions enjoyed by so many Tyler ISD students, parents, guardians, faculty and staff.”