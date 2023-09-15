Tyler ISD students unleash their creativity for global park(ing) day

TYLER, Texas — A little over 100 architecture and construction Tyler ISD students participated in global park(ing) day. Students transformed over 20 parking spaces at the career and technology center.
Park(ing) day is a unique opportunity for students to temporarily repurpose parking spaces and convert them into public parks and social spaces. The goal in mind is to encourage people to come together and interact while advocating for safer, greener places.
"I experienced Park(ing) Day for the first time while at Architecture School in Puerto Rico," CTC Architecture teacher Ana Paola Vazquez-Rosa said.
Students were able to experience a creative learning opportunity through a real design-build.
Of the twenty-one parking spaces, one group created a 'summertime fun parklet' by combining materials and activities traditionally used in a backyard summer gathering, such as pool noodles, to create a shade structure.
"As a teacher, one of my main goals is to involve my students in engaging and meaningful activities that could positively impact them," said Vazquez-Rosa.
Students were excited to show their hard work to community partners invited to judge the parking spaces.
Some community partners include Habitat for Humanity, Tyler Innovation Pipeline, the City of Tyler, Fitzpatrick Architects, Chili's, Martin Marietta Concrete, Tyler ISD Construction Manager Cherie Jones, and former CTC Construction teacher Sam Becze.
"For me, this was the perfect opportunity to make an impact in our community, bring this movement to East Texas, and start it here at the CTC with our Tyler ISD students," said Vazquez-Rosa.