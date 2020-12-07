Tyler ISD to address Robert E. Lee, John Tyler controversy during Sunday press conference

A petition to rename Robert E. Lee High School on Change.org currently has more than 15,000 signatures.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees will hold a special press conference Sunday afternoon to address the controversy surrounding the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools.

According to a press release by Tyler ISD,School Board President Wade Washm will issue a public statement at Davidson Conference Center at 3 p.m.

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests across the country, students and other members of the Tyler community led a renewed effort to change the name of both Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School. Currently, a Change.org petition demanding the district to change the name of Tyler ISD has more than 15,000 signatures.

Conversely, a rival petition to keep the name has almost 4,000 signatures.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees have not put the schools' names as an agenda item on a board meeting since the last effort to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School failed in 2018. However, the school did briefly address it at a meeting on June 22.