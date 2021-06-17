Tyler ISD kicks off campaign to hire 27 new bus drivers

Tyler ISD launches a unique ad campaign to help hire dozens of bus drivers before the new school year begins. Catch the fun ads on the side of TISD school buses.

TYLER, Texas — You may soon see some eye-catching advertising rolling through Tyler neighborhoods. Tyler ISD is launching a unique ad campaign to help search for school bus drivers. Catchy phrases will be posted on the sides of each yellow school bus to encourage people to fill the growing number of driver openings across the District.

"A recent School Transportation News article showed 80% of those surveyed were currently seeing a school bus driver shortage," Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said. "Eighty percent! We hope these advertisements will make people smile and spread the word about the opportunities available to take care of the children of Tyler."

The ads are inspired by popular campaigns people may recognize: What can yellow do for you?; Prime Shipping on Tyler's Most Precious Cargo, Children.; and We want you to drive for the kids of Tyler.

Tyler ISD Director of Transportation John Bagert says the District is currently looking to hire 27 new drivers for the 2021-2022 school year.

"Much like the rest of the country, we continue to see a shortage in bus drivers," Bagert said. "Student safety is always our main focus. We want to do all we can to attract good people who will help us continue providing safe transportation services to the students of Tyler ISD."

Tyler ISD bus drivers start at $18 an hour with a minimum of four hours per day. Plus, there are opportunities to work extra hours through field trips, sports competitions, and extracurricular activities. In addition, Tyler ISD provides all of the training and testing requirements needed to earn a CDL or Class B driver's license.