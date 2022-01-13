Tyler ISD CTC to host drive-thru pet donations event benefiting Pets Fur People

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center (CTC) is hosting a drive-thru donation day benefiting Pets Fur People.
The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the CTC, located at 3013 Earl Campbell Pkwy.
Pets Fur People's wish list includes:
- Pedigree dry adult dog food
- Pedigree canned food
- Pedigree dry puppy chow
- Milk Bones (no rawhide chews)
- Iams dry kitten chow
- Iams dry cat chow
- Clay cat litter
- Powder laundry detergent
- Dishwashing soap
- Bleach
- Blankets
- Nylabones
- Bath towels
- Dryer sheets
- Paper towels
- Dog chew toys for strong chewers
- Kong toys (black or red)