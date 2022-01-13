x
Tyler ISD CTC to host drive-thru pet donations event benefiting Pets Fur People

The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the CTC, located at 3013 Earl Campbell Pkwy.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center (CTC) is hosting a drive-thru donation day benefiting Pets Fur People.

Pets Fur People's wish list includes:

  • Pedigree dry adult dog food
  • Pedigree canned food 
  • Pedigree dry puppy chow
  • Milk Bones (no rawhide chews)
  • Iams dry kitten chow
  • Iams dry cat chow
  • Clay cat litter
  • Powder laundry detergent
  • Dishwashing soap
  • Bleach
  • Blankets
  • Nylabones
  • Bath towels
  • Dryer sheets
  • Paper towels
  • Dog chew toys for strong chewers
  • Kong toys (black or red)

