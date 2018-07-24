TYLER — The Tyler Independent School District board announced they will vote on a possible name change to Robert E. Lee High School at their next meeting.

The board made the decision at Monday night's meeting on the topic that has been ongoing since August 2017. That decision, to vote on the whether to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School or keep it the same... at the next board meeting.

Answering the mutterings coming from the audience, school board members said because it was on the agenda as a discussion item and not an action item they were not able to hold a vote Monday evening.

Community members on both sides of the Robert E. Lee name change have been very vocal about their stance regarding the debate. Those for the change say it's not an attempt to erase history but instead, create a better future. While many against the change say this is not about race or politics but about tradition and history.

There are two groups that have been very active in this name change discussion: Better School, Better Name, Better Tyler and on the opposing side, Save Our Name: REL. Members from both groups say it's time for the board to act, but, of course, they have a different idea of what that action should look like.

"I feel for the board members who have trudged through this, some of whom have been threatened,” says Jane Neal, who is in favor of the name change. “That to me is such evidence to how weighted and loaded this issue is. I would love to live in a town where our school name is neutral and something I could be proud of, instead of a name that is so loaded with a heritage of racial prejudice."

In a statement, Lisa McClure with “Save Our Name” said: "We feel the board has two options:

change the name, in which we will respect the board but hope they realize the ramifications or keep the name, in which they will have the trust back of their constituents."

When the board made their comments to the community at the meeting they once again expressed their disappointment in how ugly the issue has gotten.

City community leaders, and other people in the groups being rude and hateful on social media, to the board members, and other Tylerites.

Rev. Orenthia Mason even saying she has been threatened and how hateful the debate has gotten has frustrated the board. They believe it's time to act.

"I think we're all saying let's get it over with, most of us," Rev. Mason said.

"We will do it at the earliest possible meeting, whether it's a special meeting or a future meeting where we can all be present," board president Fritz Hager, Jr. said.

THe next school board meeting is set for August 20.

