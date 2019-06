TYLER, Texas — Tyler Independent School District is alerting local businesses to a scheme where fraudsters misrepresent they work for the district in order to solicit donations for John Tyler High School athletic uniforms.

The scammers are reportedly using the phone number (888) 218-2462 to contact businesses.

According to TISD, they are not seeking donations for athletic uniforms and anyone who receives a call is asked to report it to the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.