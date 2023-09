The East Texas Food Bank and Tyler ISD host the annual event. Since the pantry raid began in 1991, students have raised more than 1.6 million meals.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High and Tyler Legacy have used their football rivalry to raise meals for hungry East Texans.

Friday night, the schools met for their annual football matchup and also to hear results of the 33rd Annual Pantry Raid.

The East Texas Food Bank and Tyler ISD host the annual event. Since the pantry raid began in 1991, students have raised more than 1.6 million meals.